Nicolas Cage thrilled by the idea of being aged for The Retirement Plan

IANS

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage relished the idea of being aged for The Retirement Plan. The 59-year-old actor plays a retired assassin in director Tim Brown’s new movie, and he was quick to get on board for the project because not only did he like the script, but was intrigued at the thought of playing someone a decade older.

“I sent Mike (Nilon), his manager, the script, and he responded. He said that he thought it was really funny. He loved the family theme that’s running through it,” Tim said.

“He loved the idea of playing a grandfather and playing a bit older than his own age. So he liked the idea of being aged and that was pretty much it. We talked a lot about the material, and the comedy really drew him to it.”

The filmmaker praised the City of Angels actor for his “phenomenal” comic ability and the special qualities he brings to his work. He said, “I don’t know if he ever gets enough credit for being a tremendous comic actor because he does so much drama and action, but his comic ability is phenomenal.”

“He has an ability to improvise and add just a little twist of something that I refer to as the ‘Nic Cage spice’.”