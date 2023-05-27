Nicolas Cage to essay a cameo as Superman in The Flash

IANS

The upcoming film version of The Flash has returned to the past in its casting for the Man of Steel. Recently, The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed that a certain revered actor would be making a cameo in the film as Superman. Nicolas Cage will play Superman, marking a return to the role, as he was cast in Tim Burton’s ‘Superman Lives’ 25 years ago.

“Nic was absolutely wonderful,” Muschietti said. “Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it. I dreamt of working with him all my life. I hope I can work with him again soon. He is a massive Superman fan and a comic book fanatic,” he added.