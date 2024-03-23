Nicole Kidman reveals why she burst out laughing on seeing her father’s body in a coffin

IANS

Actress Nicole Kidman has talked about how her body and mind went into a state of shock when she saw her father lying in his casket. The actress said that the grim sight led to her bursting into a fit of laughter. Nicole’ psychologist father Antony Kidman died aged 75 in 2014, after suffering a fall when visiting the actress’ sister Antonia in Singapore. “I literally started laughing because I was so grief-stricken and so devastated. My body and my psyche just couldn’t handle it.” The actress also said her grim habit of laughing at inappropriate times has followed her ever since.