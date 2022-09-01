NidhhiTapadiaa reveals the secret behind her toned figure

Nidhhi Tapadiaa became well-known for her song Jatta Koka, which was sung by Kulwinder Billa. She has also worked on an episode of the popular television series CID. Speaking about her love for fitness, Nidhhi Tapadiaa says, “It doesn’t get easier, you get stronger. The goal is to be healthy, not skinny.”

The actress never stops inspiring her fans and followers to get in shape. She maintains a diet and also shares her training videos on Instagram. The actress says she avoids pizza and pasta. However, she drools over some of the desserts.

Meanwhile, on work front, Nidhhi Tapadiaa recently appeared in the song Kiss You with Tony Kakkar.