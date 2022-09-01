NidhhiTapadiaa reveals the secret behind her toned figure

Nidhhi Tapadiaa became well-known for her song Jatta Koka, which was sung by Kulwinder Billa. She has also worked on an episode of the popular television series CID. Speaking about her love for fitness, Nidhhi Tapadiaa says, “It doesn’t get easier, you get stronger. The goal is to be healthy, not skinny.”
The actress never stops inspiring her fans and followers to get in shape. She maintains a diet and also shares her training videos on Instagram. The actress says she avoids pizza and pasta. However, she drools over some of the desserts.
Meanwhile, on work front, Nidhhi Tapadiaa recently appeared in the song Kiss You with Tony Kakkar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...