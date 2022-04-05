Nidhi Seth enters Kaamnaa

TV show Kaamnaa showcases the clash between principles and desires, through the journey of Manav (played by Abhishek Rawat) and Akanksha (Chandni Sharma). Just when Manav starts to think his life is getting a little better, a new problem comes his way and this time with a bigger challenge — that being the fight for Yatharth’s custody.

Adding new twists and turns to the storyline will be the entry of lawyer Mira Singhania, a high-profile advocate hired by Vaibhav Kapoor (Manav Gohil). Portraying the character of Mira Singhania will be the popular actress, Nidhi Seth.

Says Nidhi, “My character Mira is very interesting and will bring in a lot of twists to the story. Mira has never lost a case before. Her reputation is such that people withdraw cases if they see her name as their opponent. What I love about Mira’s character is that she is a strong woman with an authority and powerful personality, so much so that people, especially male lawyers, are also intimidated by her. The fact that I am going to play the devil’s advocate was really exciting, as it is a new opportunity for me – something that I have never tried on the national television.”