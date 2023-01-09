Nikhil Parmar on being part of web series ‘Wild Fantasy’

Actor Nikhil Parmar is known for his roles in the film Heropanti 2 and television shows like Kashibai Bajirao Balal, Nima Denzongpa and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. He will now be seen in Cine Prime’s web series Wild Fantasy alongside actress Taniya Chatterjee and Bigg Boss-fame Kriti Verma. Helmed by director Irfan and produced by Manish Sharma, the show was released on January 6.

Nikhil Parmar says, “The show is about the past affair of a man, which creates a problem in his married life. I like how playful the character was and thoroughly enjoyed essaying it.”