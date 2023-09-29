Nikki Sharma is a gifted singer

IANS

Nikki Sharma, who has been making waves with her portrayal of the character Shakti in the show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, is also a gifted singer as well.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, with a stellar cast led by Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki as Shakti, the show has been a huge success since its debut, keeping audiences glued to their screens.

Amidst all the generous applause, Nikki has quietly been shining both on and off-screen — with her acting and singing talent.

The talented actress says, “I love music and I’m grateful to share that passion with my Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti family. Acting has been my passion, but singing has always been a part of my soul.”

“Music gives me inner peace. Singing on sets has been a wonderful way to unwind and bring smiles to the faces of the cast and crew when we have our impromptu jamming sessions. It’s a beautiful way for all of us to bond and create some unforgettable memories together,” she adds. Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti airs on Zee TV.