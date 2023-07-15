Nikki Sharma talks about her mother

Nikki Sharma returned to television with Zee TV’s recently launched show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. Nikki portrays Shakti, and says her mother is really happy about it.

Nikki says, “I am truly blessed to have a mother who has been the biggest supporter throughout my journey. My mom has been my biggest fan; she was eagerly waiting for the first episode of the show, and after watching it, she got emotional. Not only does she stay on set with me, but also fills my heart with love and encouragement every single day. And now, seeing the positive response from fans and their messages flooding on social media, it’s overwhelming.”