Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh shot for 18 hours straight for music video, Chhori

The fans were in for a treat when the music video for Chhori, starring Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh, dropped. The duo received a positive response for their captivating on-screen chemistry. The entire team was shooting for 18 hours. And despite having a fever, Nikki shot the music video. Her co-star Tanmay too was fascinated by her commitment and said, “Even though Nikki was unwell, she didn’t let her energy drop throughout the shoot, and we shot for about 18 hours.” Nikki adds, “I was a little nervous about how I would look in the music video since I was not well. During the shoot, everyone was really supportive, and cheered me on throughout and took good care of me.” Chhori is produced by Shikha Kalra, Alim Morani and Prateek Chaurasia. With vocals by Sonu Kakkar, Vee Kapoor and Danish Sabri, the music video is directed by Aslam Khan and Ravie Akhaday.