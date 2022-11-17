Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh shot for 18 hours straight for music video, Chhori

The fans were in for a treat when the music video for Chhori, starring Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh, dropped. The duo received a positive response for their captivating on-screen chemistry. The entire team was shooting for 18 hours. And despite having a fever, Nikki shot the music video. Her co-star Tanmay too was fascinated by her commitment and said, “Even though Nikki was unwell, she didn’t let her energy drop throughout the shoot, and we shot for about 18 hours.” Nikki adds, “I was a little nervous about how I would look in the music video since I was not well. During the shoot, everyone was really supportive, and cheered me on throughout and took good care of me.” Chhori is produced by Shikha Kalra, Alim Morani and Prateek Chaurasia. With vocals by Sonu Kakkar, Vee Kapoor and Danish Sabri, the music video is directed by Aslam Khan and Ravie Akhaday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27
The cover text is being debated and reworked as ministers an...
Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?
Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...
Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...
2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying 3 hand grenades
Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized
Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai
The seized drugs include 19 kg of ganja, 1.15 kg of hydropon...