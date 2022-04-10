Nimrat Kaur gets a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan; the actress can't control her happiness, check out her reaction

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 10

Nimrat Kaur’s joy knows no bound and why not! To be appreciated by Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan is no less than an achievement. The actress got a special handwritten letter and a bouquet of flowers form Big B, who congratulated Nimrat for her ‘exceptional’ performance in the film Dasvi. She took to her social media handles to share a picture of the note and flowers. The note written by Big B reads, “We have hardly any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF- for the Cadbury AD. But your work in Dasvi is exceptional- nuances, gestures, all. My deep admiration and congratulations.”

Expressing her gratitude and surprise, Nimrat wrote a heartfelt caption as she shared the picture. In the caption, she said, “18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film - all would've been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else's for me, not even my own.”

Nimrat also added what this gesture by Amitabh Bachchan meant to her in Hindi. She wrote, “@amitabhbachchan Sir, Apko Mera Sahprem, Anant Sahprem, Anant Dhanywaad! Aaj Alfaz aur bhavnaye, dono kam pad rahi hai. Apka yah snehpurvak pata ajiwan mujhe prerit karta rahega aur is amulye guldasta rui ashirwaad ki mahak meri jindagi ke har kadam par bani rahegi! Aapse mili is shabashi se ek chuppi mahsus ho rahi hai….jaise kisi vishal parvat ya Prachi mandir ke samne hoti hain. Apki shraddhpurvak, sadev aabhari Nimrat (Today my words and my emotions, both are falling short. Your lovely letter will keep inspiring me my entire life and the scent of this priceless bouquet will always be with me every step of my life. I am feeling speechless after getting this accolade from you, just like one feels in front of a huge mountain or an ancient temple. Forever obliged, Nimrat)."

Check out the note by Big B in this post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi is a social comedy highlighting the importance of education. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. Abhishek plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a chief minister who lands in jail. Nimrat Kaur plays his wife Bimla Devi who becomes an accidental chief minister after the arrest of her husband. Yami Gautam plays a cop who provokes Ganga Ram Chaudhary to clear his Class 10 exams from jail.