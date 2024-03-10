Nimrat Kaur enjoys sunny Sunday with ‘aloo puri’ and ‘tapri ki chai’

IANS

Mumbai, March 10

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is currently enjoying herself holidaying at the hill station Patnitop, shared a glimpse of her breakfast.

Taking to Instagram stories, Nimrat posted a string of pictures and videos from her travel in Patnitop located between Ramban town and Udhampur city of Jammu and Kashmir.

The actress shared a picture of her plate, which had ‘aloo puri’ and in the background had the scenic beauty of the mountains.

Nimrat captioned, ‘Jai Mata Di let’s do this!!’

The actress seems to be on a road journey as she also shared a clip of the journey. She also made a pit stop at a local tea shop.

Nimrat was seen having a conversation with the tea-seller. She asked him how long he was selling tea, to which he said “50 years”.

The actress then shared a glimpse of her ‘garma garm chai’ and even posed for a picture with the tea-seller.

Nimrat added the geo tag, ‘Chul wali chai’.

On the work front, the actress was last seen on screen in ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’, directed by Mikhil Musale.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram #Jammu #Kashmir #Mumbai #Ramban #Udhampur