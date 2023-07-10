Nimrat Kaur pens down sweet note on her mother's birthday

ANI
Mumbai, July 10
Actor Nimrat Kaur, on Monday, penned down a sweet note on her mother Avinash Sethi's birthday.
Taking to Instagram, Nimrat shared pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday to my safe place. My home. My sweetest, simplest, darling Mama. To life, smiles, greatest times, endless cups of tea and your inner wonder girl. I love you Mama..." In the first, third, sixth and seventh pictures, Nimrat can be seen posing for the camera with her mother.
The second, fourth and fifth pictures showcased her mother's solo candids.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.
Actors Gul Panag and Aahana S Kumra wrote, "Happy Birthday to Aunty !!" " Happy birthday dear Aunty. Wish you good health and happiness always," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, " It's so wonderful to see you with your mother." Nimrat has worked in 'Yahaan', 'Peddlers', 'The Lunchbox', 'Dasvi', and many more.
She was last seen in 'School of Lies', which is a story of a missing child.
She will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's upcoming courtroom drama film 'Section 84' opposite actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Banerjee. The official release date of 'Section 84' is still awaited. 'Section 84' marks Amitabh and Ribhu's third collaboration after a TV mini-series 'Yudh' in 2014 and the thriller film 'Te3n' in 2015.
Nimrat will be next seen in 'Happy Teachers' Day', a social thriller directed by National Award-winning director, Mikhil Musale, and presented by Dinesh Vijan. The film marks Nimrat's second venture in a lead role with Maddock Production.
