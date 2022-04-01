Nimrat Kaur took Haryanvi diction lessons for Dasvi

Nimrat Kaur has grabbed everyone’s attention with the trailer of Dasvi. Fans have been going gaga over her physical transformation and command on the Haryanvi dialect. The actress says, “It was for the first time that I had to train myself in a different dialect for a project. It was even more challenging for me because I speak fluent Punjabi, which is very close to Haryanvi yet very different. So, I had to make sure it didn’t come off as Punjabi dialect.”

She adds, “I took diction lessons to have a command over the language. Apart from that, I used to listen to my own voice notes. It became a habit to hear those notes while brushing my teeth, making breakfast, practically doing anything.”

Starring alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur will essay the role of a jailed politician’s wife-turned-chief minister. Dasvi will have an OTT release on April 7. —TMS