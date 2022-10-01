Nimrat Kaur visits Patiala for inaugural of her late father Major Bhupendra Singh's statue at Regiment

ANI
Patiala, October 1
Actor Nimrat Kaur recently visited Patiala for the inaugural ceremony of her father late Major Bhupendra Singh's statue in the Patiala regiment.
To celebrate her father's contribution to the nation, a bronze statue of Major Bhupendra Singh was inaugurated at the Heritage Hall at his parent regiment 64 Assault Engineer Regiment in Patiala.
"It's a really special moment for us all to be here to honour his memory and partake in this wonderfully noble and incredible gesture by the Indian Army," Nimrat said.
"Patiala is very close to my heart because I have been in Patiala with my parents in two different tenures that my father had his postings there; when I was a little baby, and incidentally we lived in the same house for both our postings and the second time we were all together as a family as after that we lost him in Kashmir where we couldn't join him. Patiala is also my favourite because I completed my 5th, 6th and 7th standard in a school there and that really laid the foundation where I am today, as extra-curricular activities, dramatics and incredible values were instilled in me as a child," she added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrat, who was last seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi, will be seen in Maddock Films' next titled 'Happy Teachers' Day'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...