Nimrat Kaur wraps up ‘Section 84’ shoot, shares BTS picture with Amitabh Bachchan

ANI

Actor Nimrat Kaur, on Friday, penned down an emotional note as she wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming courtroom drama film Section 84. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Nimrat shared a string of BTS pictures which she captioned, “No words will ever be adequate to explain what I felt before, between and after my two most favourite sounds - “action” and “cut” were called out on the #Section84 set since exactly two months ago today.” In the first picture, she could be seen posing with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan inside her vanity van.

“Like the last page of a book you never want to end, the last day brought with it a heady mix of gratitude, learnings for a lifetime, separation anxiety and a simple knowing that as an actor nothing can quite prepare you for sharing screen space with a once in many lifetimes force of nature, Mr. @amitabhbachchan. Everything can and should not be articulated. So my heart shall savour the best of it forever,” the caption further reads.