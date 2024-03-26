 Nimrat Kaur's post Holi detox includes ‘gujiya' and ‘subah ki dhoop' : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Nimrat Kaur's post Holi detox includes ‘gujiya' and ‘subah ki dhoop'

Nimrat Kaur's post Holi detox includes ‘gujiya' and ‘subah ki dhoop'

Nimrat Kaur's post Holi detox includes ‘gujiya' and ‘subah ki dhoop'

Taking to Instagram stories, Nimrat on Tuesday shared a string of pictures from her getaway in Bikaner.



IANS

Mumbai, March 26

Nimrat Kaur spent a splendid Holi in Bikaner, Rajasthan and for detox the actress is gorging on some "gujiya" and basking in morning sun.

Taking to Instagram stories, Nimrat on Tuesday shared a string of pictures from her getaway in Bikaner.

The actress first shared a picture of her coffee mug.

The second image was of a “gujiya”, which Nimrat tagged as “post Holi detox”.

The actress then shared a selfie, where she was seen basking in the morning sun and captioned it: “subah ki dhoop”.

Nimrat did not share if she was in Rajasthan for a shoot or for vacation.

Talking about work, Nimrat first starred in Anurag Kashyap's production 'Peddlers'. She gained the spotlight with ‘The Lunchbox' starring late actor Irrfan Khan and was screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

In 2015, she also worked on international series such as ‘Homeland', where she played the recurring role of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent Tasneem Qureishi in the fourth season. She was also seen in the American series ‘Wayward Pines'.

Nimrat will next be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty in ‘Section 84', a courtroom drama, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film follows the journey of a retired politician who tries to recover his previous glory.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

2 killed, 7 injured in stampede following landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

2
Rajasthan

Congress releases 6th list for Lok Sabha election; fields Prahlad Gunjal against Speaker Om Birla from Rajasthan's Kota

3
Punjab

BJP to go solo in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

4
India

Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan booked for derogatory remarks against PM Modi

5
Delhi

AAP launches social media campaign for ‘saving’ Constitution, democracy

6
Trending

Indian-Pakistan lesbian couple break up weeks before wedding; Anjali Chakra says ‘Sufi Malik cheated on her’

7
Himachal

NCW demands action from EC against Congress's Supriya Shrinate over Kangana comments

8
World

'Lives in danger' after Navalny's death, says wife of jailed Russian dissident Kara-Murza

9
IPL 2024

IPL 2024 full schedule out; Chennai to host final on May 26, Ahmedabad gets play-offs

10
Himachal

‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Recently, India summoned a German envoy to protest against h...

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab Minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

Meanwhile, BJP also held protest in the national capital dem...

Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 crore in IPL betting, upset wife dies by suicide

Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 crore in IPL betting, upset wife dies by suicide

Venkatesh said that his daughter was extremely distressed du...

From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics

From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics

Last week, the AAP national convener, issued directions to M...

‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jairam as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

'Mulling legal action', says Himachal ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur


Cities

View All

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

3 women thieves nabbed, devotee’s purse recovered

Cops, paramilitary personnel hold flag march in Tarn Taran

15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Illicit liquor seized during raids at 2 villages; one held

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

Punjab excise dept recovers 1,020 ltr lahan, 5 ltr illicit liquor in Dera Bassi

Civic body to keep watch on streetlight infra online

Kharar woman gang-raped at hotel, 2 held

Man accused of killing woman he wanted to marry walks free

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab Minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha remanded in judicial custody till April 9

57 BJP workers detained during party’s march to demand Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

2 motorcycle-borne miscreants fire gunshots at teacher’s house

Bike thief lands in police dragnet

8 kg poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan destroyed

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

OTS policy to regularise water, sewer connections notified

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders keep fingers crossed as wait gets longer for BJP Punjab list

Play safe Holi, take proper care of your pets too

Rs 30L unaccounted cash seized

PSOU gets ~1cr grant-in-aid

PSOU gets Rs 1cr grant-in-aid

Meeting on electric locomotive maintenance held