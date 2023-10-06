Nimrat Khaira to bring Sikh Maharani Jind Kaur to life on silver screen

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 6

Here's an announcement that has left fans of Punjabi cinema buzzing with excitement. Punjabi singer and actress, Nimrat Khaira, has unveiled her dream project. Nimrat Khaira is all set to take on the role of the legendary Maharani Jind Kaur, a fearless and iconic figure in Sikh history. With this much-anticipated biographical film, titled 'Maharani Jind Kaur,' the talented artist is poised to transport audiences back in time and bring the courageous queen's journey to life on the big screen.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nimrat Khaira shared the official announcement, igniting a wave of anticipation among her followers. The poster of the film features an ancient fort, setting the stage for a historic and grand cinematic experience. In her caption, Nimrat expressed her profound excitement for the project, describing it as her 'dream role' and a labor of love. She wrote, "ਮਹਾਰਾਣੀ ਜਿੰਦ ਕੌਰ - in cinemas 2025 MAHARANI JIND KAUR Rs My dream role, this project is very very close to my heart, something I couldn't be more happy and prouder to be part of."

Here's the post:

For those unacquainted with history, Maharani Jind Kaur was the formidable last queen of the Sikh Province. She wielded immense power and responsibility, reigning from 1843 to 1847. As the youngest wife of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the visionary founder of the Sikh Kingdom, and the mother of Maharaja Duleep Singh, her legacy is an indelible part of Sikh heritage.

Nimrat Khaira's portrayal promises to encapsulate the unwavering courage and determination that defined Maharani Jind Kaur's life.

Behind the scenes, 'Maharani Jind Kaur' boasts an impressive lineup of talent. The film is being presented by Panj-aab Records and Amor Films Production. Amarjit Singh Saron, who also penned the screenplay, helms this monumental project. Harwinder Sidhu, in collaboration with Amarjit Singh Saron, takes on the role of producer, ensuring that every aspect of this cinematic masterpiece is executed with precision and dedication.

With the grandeur of Sikh history as its backdrop and Nimrat Khaira's talent and passion driving the narrative, 'Maharani Jind Kaur' is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2025.

As audiences prepare to embark on this epic journey through time, the silver screen is set to come alive with the remarkable tale of a queen who left an indomitable mark on history. Stay tuned for what promises to be a cinematic experience like no other, celebrating the life and legacy of the extraordinary Maharani Jind Kaur.

