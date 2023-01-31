Nimrit Ahluwalia becomes first contestant to reach 'Bigg Boss 16' finale

Mumbai, January 31
Television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the first contestant to reach the finale of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' as she managed to safeguard her 'ticket to finale' during a task in the latest episode.
In the latest episode, the voice of Bigg Boss called all contestants one by one and asked them to name the contestant they would like to control. Both Priyanka and Shalin said Shiv Thakare.
Later, a task over the Ticket to Finale began. The contestants had to play a remote-control task where a television set was placed in the garden featuring the contestants and the master of the house would select the contestant who gets the chance to eliminate someone from the captaincy race. As Priyanka and MC Stan don't come up with a conclusion, the voice of Bigg Boss says that the task has been put to an end.
Nimrit remains the captain and becomes the first to reach the finale week.
The present contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touquer, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam.
The finale of the Colors show will take place on February 12.
--IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...