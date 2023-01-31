Nimrit Ahluwalia becomes first contestant to reach 'Bigg Boss 16' finale

Mumbai, January 31

Television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the first contestant to reach the finale of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' as she managed to safeguard her 'ticket to finale' during a task in the latest episode.

In the latest episode, the voice of Bigg Boss called all contestants one by one and asked them to name the contestant they would like to control. Both Priyanka and Shalin said Shiv Thakare.

Later, a task over the Ticket to Finale began. The contestants had to play a remote-control task where a television set was placed in the garden featuring the contestants and the master of the house would select the contestant who gets the chance to eliminate someone from the captaincy race. As Priyanka and MC Stan don't come up with a conclusion, the voice of Bigg Boss says that the task has been put to an end.

Nimrit remains the captain and becomes the first to reach the finale week.

The present contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touquer, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam.

The finale of the Colors show will take place on February 12.

--IANS

#Bigg Boss 16 #Nimrit Ahluwalia