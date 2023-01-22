Nimrit Ahluwalia is Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee's choice for Love Sex aur Dhokha 2

ANI
Mumbai, January 22
Indian filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee, on Sunday arrived at the 'Bigg Boss 16' house to cast for the sequel of their hit film 'Love Sex aur Dhokha'.
In the recent promo, producer Ekta Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee arrived at the Bigg Boss house for the casting of 'LSD 2' and she could be heard saying, "Yahan se aaj hum cast leke jayenge." Following this, the Bigg Boss house contestants were seen giving auditions to the filmmakers for the role.
Watch the clip:
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the video on Instagram, Ekta wrote, "#bigboss16 aaye hai toh #lsd2 ke liye kisi ko lekar jaayenge #dibakar." The official announcement of the lead star cast of the film is still awaited.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Reportedly, the 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been roped in as the leading lady of the upcoming sequel.
Taking to Instagram, Ekta also shared an announcement video of 'LSD 2' which she captioned, "From love in the times of the camera in 2010 to love in the times of the internet in 2023 we have come a long way baby #lsd2 @balajimotionpictures #dibanker @f.a.a.r.a delayed by a year due to covid we begin filming with a whole new lot of newcomers!! Casting begins tonight Hope we find an actor like @rajkummar_rao and @nushrrattbharuccha again."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Ekta and Dibakar announced the sequel of the film earlier in the year 2021 but the film got delayed and the makers are all set to begin the filming of the sequel soon.
'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...