Nirisha Basnett, who is currently seen in web series Aashiqana, talks about her journey from Nepal to Mumbai

How did you get into acting?

My father Bishwa Basnett is a known actor in Nepal and my mother was a very famous theatre artiste. It runs in the family and acting is in my genes.

How did you get your first break?

I went to meet a casting director with my friend, who was supposed to audition for a role. The casting director offered me the role and not to my friend.

Tell us about your OTT projects.

I have been fortunate that after TV, now I am a part of the web world as well. I have done web series like Hello Mini 3 and Aashiqana.

Tell us about your role in Aashiqana.

I was introduced in Season 2 of Aashiqana. My character Jia is smart and elegant yet very mysterious. She is an introvert while I am an extrovert.

What was your reaction when you heard the story?

I was in Nepal when I was told that I had been shortlisted. I immediately booked a flight and flew for audition. Within an hour of my audition, I was told that I got the role. I cried and thanked my lucky stars.

What sort of roles do you prefer — positive or negative?

I am currently playing both positive and a grey shade in Aashiqana. It’s more fun because I get the best of both sides.

Any plans to work in films?

Yes, I have in fact worked in a Nepali movie called Jaani Najani and am looking forward to be a part of Bollywood.

Who is your inspiration in terms of acting?

My father and my mother because I grew up watching them, being on the sets and listening to their stories. That’s what attracted me towards the world of cinema.

Actors go through a lot of pressure. Your comment.

The pressure gives a good adrenaline pump and it’s required to keep moving, keep doing better, keep working hard and keep being positive. Without pressure, there is no fear. Without fear, there’s no risk. Without risk, there are no lessons and without lessons, there is no life.