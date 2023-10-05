Nishant Malkani, who will be seen in Sony SAB's upcoming drama Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke talks about the show

Can you tell us about your character, Raghav, and what makes him interesting?

Raghav is a captivating character. Professionally, he has a great sense of business. However, he does not believe in love. His focus on his professional pursuits adds an intriguing dimension to his personality. As the narrative unfolds, viewers will witness a transformation in Raghav as he gradually begins to unwind the mysteries of love, realising its incredible potential. Raghav’s journey from skepticism to embracing love’s power is a central theme that adds depth and richness to the story.

How did you prepare to play the character?

Preparing to play a character like Raghav, who doesn’t believe in love, was challenging. I had to dive deep into his back-story, trying to fathom his past encounters and the reasons behind his skepticism. The most exciting part of the role is showcasing how he changes over time; however, it’s tough to make sure his emotions feel just right.

The show is set and shot in Kashmir. How was the experience shooting there?

Filming in Kashmir was a special experience. The place is incredibly beautiful and has influenced how I acted as Raghav. Kashmir’s peaceful and stunning scenery became a big part of Raghav’s world in the story, making it even more enjoyable. As an actor, I found myself absorbing the calmness and grandeur of Kashmir, allowing it to seep into Raghav’s persona. This natural backdrop became a silent, yet powerful character in itself, shaping Raghav’s emotions. It provided a unique canvas for storytelling, enriching the narrative and making it even more captivating for the audience.

In the show, Raghav’s life changes when he meets Pashminna. Can you give us a peek into their relationship?

Raghav and Pashminna’s relationship is a rollercoaster ride that takes viewers on an emotional journey. Initially, their interactions are clouded by misunderstandings and differences, creating tension and uncertainty. However, as their story unfolds, a deep and genuine connection emerges, slowly erasing the doubts that once divided them. This transformation is not just about love; it’s also about trust and personal growth. They learn to rely on each other. Their journey becomes a powerful exploration of how love has the potential to change people, to help them grow and become better versions of themselves.

What do you think makes Pashminna different from other TV shows?

Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke stands out because it combines gripping storytelling, stunning settings, and finely-drawn characters in a way that’s truly special. It offers a fresh perspective love and relationships.

Lastly, what will the viewers take away from watching Raghav’s journey?

As viewers watch Raghav’s journey and witness his love story with Pashminna, they can draw the valuable message that love can transform even the most skeptical hearts.