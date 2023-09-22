Nitesh Mishra debuts as a director with Punjabi horror film Ringa Ringa Roses

Tribune News Service

Nitesh Mishra debuts as a film director with a Punjabi horror film, titled Ringa Ringa Roses. The film, written by Rahul N Sharma, explores the story of an expecting couple and how their move into their dream house sets off a chain of unfortunate incidents.

“Ours is a an attempt to offer something different. It’s the first horror film in Punjabi,” claims Mishra, who has taken inspiration from Hollywood horror flicks like Annabelle and The Conjuring.

The film stars Sajan Kapoor, Shweta Sarangal, Akash Sharma, Indu Bala, and Deepak Kamboj in the lead roles. Ringa Ringa Roses releases on September 21 exclusively on Jivi Records YouTube channel.