Nitesh Tiwari and AshwinyIyer Tiwari announce their next film, ‘Bas Karo Aunty’

National Award-winning director Nitesh Tiwari, the creative genius behind films like Dangal, Chhichhore, Chillar Party and many more, along with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, have joined hands with Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur to produce a young-adult comedy drama titled Bas Karo Aunty.
The film is adapted from Varun Agarwal’s bestseller How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company. The movie is about a real-life experience of millennials ; the thrills, risks, and romance of embarking on a new life path. Nitesh and Ashwiny echo, “Our film captures the mood and zeitgeist of the nation.” — TMS
