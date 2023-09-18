 Nithya Menen-starrer 'Kumari Srimathi' to stream on Prime Video from September 28 : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Nithya Menen-starrer 'Kumari Srimathi' to stream on Prime Video from September 28

Nithya Menen-starrer 'Kumari Srimathi' to stream on Prime Video from September 28

The series also features Nirupam, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Naresh, and Murali Mohan

Nithya Menen-starrer 'Kumari Srimathi' to stream on Prime Video from September 28

Poster of the series Kumari Srimathi. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, September 18

Telugu comedy drama series "Kumari Srimathi" will premiere on Prime Video on September28, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Starring Nithya Menen as Srimathi, the seven-episode series also features Nirupam, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Naresh, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles.

Set in a village in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, the series hilariously encapsulates the tribulations in the life of a 30-year-old woman (played by Menen), who challenges stereotypes in a small town riddled with antiquity.

Check out the motion poster of the series:

Produced by Early Monsoon Tales, a web division of Vyjanyanthi Entertainments, and directed by Gomtesh Upadhye, the series will exclusively premiere on the streaming service in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide in Telugu, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, Prime Video India said the platform is committed to delivering "high-quality and compelling content spanning various genres and languages for our valued customers".

"'Kumari Srimathi' tells a heartwarming story built upon a universally relatable theme-- the journey of a determined woman forging her own path. With an ensemble cast of outstanding talent, the series is an excellent choice for family viewing. We have every confidence that audiences, not only in India but across 240 countries and territories worldwide, will relish this series from the comfort of their homes," Menghani said in a statement.

Srimathi's journey is a celebration of determination, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of family, said producer Swapna Dutt.

"With a fresh and unconventional plot, 'Kumari Srimathi' explores the intricacies of the domestic households, breaking the norms of society, and nurturing personal aspirations, all while taking the audience on an emotional and entertaining roller coaster. Firmly rooted in culture with strong familial bonds at the forefront, we are confident that the viewers will find relatability in the characters and the hilarity and enjoy the show as much as we did while filming it," she added.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Army soldier abducted, killed in Manipur; 10-year-old son lone eyewitness to crime

2
Punjab

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

3
Jalandhar

Jalandhar youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall in Dharamsala

4
Trending

Netizens react with funny memes after India win 8th Asia Cup title

5
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar announces Rs 50,000 for industrial workers’ daughters to buy electric two-wheelers

6
India

Akbar, Shivaji, Maharaja Ranjit Singh: New Parliament celebrates heroes of Indian democracy

7
India

PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era

8
Patiala

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

9
Punjab

Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried

10
India

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List; PM Modi says a proud moment for all Indians

Don't Miss

View All
Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Top News

Parliament Special Session: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am

PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era

PM asks Opposition to keep 'rona-dhona' aside as MPs gather ...

No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader

No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader

D Jayakumar lashes out at BJP state chief K Annamalai for hi...

'Ready for early election', says Bihar CM Nitish

'Ready for early election', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on possibility of LS polls being advanced

The CM said this in Patna while reacting to the statement of...

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Says it has already completed its probe and submitted a char...

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Police suspect the role of a male domestic help, who was hir...


Cities

View All

10% rebate helps civic body collect ~14 cr property tax

10% rebate helps civic body collect Rs 14 cr property tax

India-Middle East-EU corridor can fuel growth: Experts

Local iron & steel industry losing shine

Potholes, choked sewers plague Ward No. 11

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur Sahib visit

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

Shelve Capitol Complex projects, UNESCO panel tells Chandigarh Administration

A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

Missing cab driver found dead near Rajpura

Two Panchkula clubs to lose liquor licence

Two arrested for human trafficking, girl rescued

Kejriwal opposes simultaneous polls, demands ‘one nation, one education’ system

Kejriwal opposes simultaneous polls, demands ‘one nation, one education’ system

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

Delhi High Court upholds cancellation of UPSC aspirant’s candidature for uploading wrong photo

Loot, murder suspect held after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida

RML Hospital opens India’s first OPD for transgenders

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’

Jalandhar youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall in Dharamsala

Mayor, councillors miffed over being ignored in car rally

Non-payment of arrears: Kapurthala DC forms price fixation panel

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Patient’s death: We achieved more benchmarks than specified, claims SMO Dr Mandeep Sidhu

Man gets life term in murder case

3 youths came to supply drugs caught by villagers

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

District receives 34-mm rainfall

Man collides with stray cattle, dies