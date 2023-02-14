Nitish Bhaluni to play Tapu in TMKOC

After Raj Anadkat, who played Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, exited in December 2022, viewers were keen to know who would fill in the shoes of the character. Now, the makers have roped in actor Nitish Bhaluni for the role and will soon be making an entry in the coming episodes. The actor was earlier a part of Meri Doli Mere Angna.
Raj was not the first one to play Tapu. Before Raj, Bhavya Gandhi played Tapu. Lately, many actors have exited from the show, including actor Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character.
