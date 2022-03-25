No filter, this is Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy glow in a yellow attire

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 25

It was on Monday that Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy and fans can’t keep calm. They want to know every little detail about their favourite mom-to-be, which has got Sonam on the trending list. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, made her first public appearance at a store opening in Mumbai and the pictures from the launch went viral across all social media platforms.

Now, in the latest picture, we can see Sonam Kapoor looking her resplendent best in a yellow attire. Her pregnancy glow says it all.

In the clip, which Sonam shared on her Instagram stories, she has loosely tied her hair in a braid. She thanked her makeup artist for the beautiful look. Sonam wrote, “No filter just great makeup by savleenmanchanda and hair by my forever constant alpakkhimani".

Sonam Kapoor also shared her and Anand Ahuja's picture from the last night's event on Instagram. She looked stunning in a blue blazer topped over a white t-shirt. While it looks like a suit pant, Sonam opted for a joggers instead of pants to keep it comfortable. Both the parents-to-be looked happy and as Sonam captioned the post, “Ready for the new vegnonveg store launch with the cutest date. Love you anandahuja so proud of you and aabhineet and emiliabergmans."

In the post when she announced her pregnancy, Sonam shared pictures from her maternity shoot where she is lying comfortably with her head in Anand’s lap. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Sonam will next be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind, co-starring Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli.

