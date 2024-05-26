No grudges

IANS

Musician Badshah has publicly ended his feud with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, stating that there was a phase in his life where he held a grudge against him, but now he wanted to call it quits. Badshah seemingly took the first step to end his long-standing tiff with Honey Singh during GraFest 2024, held in Dehradun on May 24. During his performance, Badshah stopped midway to take a respectful stand on Honey Singh.

“There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against Honey Singh, but now I want to call it quits... Today I just want to let everyone know I’ve left that phase behind, and I wish him all the best.” Differences between the two musicians first surfaced in 2009, when they parted ways from Mafia Mundeer.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yo Yo Honey Singh