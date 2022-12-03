No guts, no glory: Malaika Arora gets advise from BFF Kareena Kapoor for 'Moving In With Malaika'

Mumbai, December 3
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is Malaika Arora's BFF, is asking the latter to let her guard down and take the plunge with her upcoming OTT show 'Moving In With Malaika'.
Malaika is set to make her foray in the digital space with the show which will feature unfiltered conversations. Her close friends and family members are praising and wishing luck to Malaika for her individuality and celebrating her confidence for being a part of a reality show.
Congratulating her on the show, Kareena said, "We all know Malaika as a very guarded person. The fact that she is doing a reality show is super interesting. It will be amazing to see somebody as gorgeous as Malaika to kind of open up. As a friend, I think she's rock solid, super hot and the original supermodel." The actress further wishes Malaika saying, "Malla let your guard down and go for it. Be absolutely full of guts because 'No Guts, No Glory'."
Watch this clip:
View this post on Instagram
'Moving In With Malaika', produced by Banijay Asia, will start streaming from December 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar
Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he says the...
Constitution a feminist document, gave women right to vote ahead of many western nations: CJI Chandrachud
Said it was a break from the colonial and pre-colonial legac...
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...
BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...
Actor Paresh Rawal booked by Kolkata Police for ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ remark
Case registered on CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Md Salim’s c...