No heroine finalised yet for yesteryear superstar Madhubala’s biopic

Madhur Brij Bhushan, who is planning to release a biopic on her sister Madhubala’s life, revealed on the late actress’ 90th birth anniversary that she had not finalised any heroine for the titular role. She said, “Talks are at an advanced stage with a top female star. So, kindly, don’t believe in any rumour or hearsay. The idea is not to rush into things but come up with the best film that will justify aapa’s beauty, her eventful life and, above all, her legendary status.”

Madhur also remembered her sister and said, “Madhu aapa’s beauty wasn’t limited to just her physical appearance, but her soul was equally beautiful. My sister wasn’t just a peerless actor but also a perfect daughter and a loving sister, who went out of the way to take care of the entire family. We couldn’t have asked for a better sister...”