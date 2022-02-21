No, it's 'fake', this is not Shah Rukh Khan's new look from 'Pathan', the photo is old and photoshopped; see original picture inside

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 21

A morphed picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sporting a salt and pepper look, with long hair and a beard, has gone insanely viral.

In the picture, the King Khan is dressed in a black tuxedo and a white shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodMachine.com (@bollywood_machine)

As the picture went viral in no time, Shah Rukh Khan's fans started thinking if this look was probably from one of his upcoming films, perhaps 'Pathan'.

Several users also expressed their desire to see the actor in the similar look on the big screen. However, the picture has been photoshopped by one of the miscreants on social media and was “fake”.

The original image was taken by photographer Dabboo Ratnani, who clicked the actor four years ago.

The original image was taken by photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Once the fake one went viral, Ratnani took to Instgram to post the original photo.

He captioned it: “Be Yourself, Because An Original Is Worth More Than A Copy”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

#ShahRukhKhan