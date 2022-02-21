No, it's 'fake', this is not Shah Rukh Khan's new look from 'Pathan', the photo is old and photoshopped; see original picture inside

Chandigarh, February 21
A morphed picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sporting a salt and pepper look, with long hair and a beard, has gone insanely viral.
In the picture, the King Khan is dressed in a black tuxedo and a white shirt.
View this post on Instagram
As the picture went viral in no time, Shah Rukh Khan's fans started thinking if this look was probably from one of his upcoming films, perhaps 'Pathan'.
Several users also expressed their desire to see the actor in the similar look on the big screen. However, the picture has been photoshopped by one of the miscreants on social media and was “fake”.
The original image was taken by photographer Dabboo Ratnani, who clicked the actor four years ago.
Once the fake one went viral, Ratnani took to Instgram to post the original photo.
He captioned it: “Be Yourself, Because An Original Is Worth More Than A Copy”.
View this post on Instagram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent
All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...