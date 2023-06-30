 No longer is the blue tick a prerogative of the elite on Instagram. As these are now being distributed to anybody who can afford, celebs share their views : The Tribune India

No longer is the blue tick a prerogative of the elite on Instagram. As these are now being distributed to anybody who can afford, celebs share their views


Sheetal

here was a time when verified badges helped differentiate between authentic celebrity accounts and those of common users on Instagram. Soon, social media influencers rose up to claim a badge of their own and entered the mainstream league of popular accounts.

Now in this third phase, as more and more apps plans to ‘monetise’ their users, blue ticks are being distributed to anybody who can afford it. Following in the footsteps of Twitter, Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram too has officially introduced its paid verification service in India, known as ‘Meta Verified’.

This service allows Facebook and Instagram users to obtain a blue tick badge on their accounts for a nominal fee of Rs 699 per month. In a way, it’s like any other OTT subscription. Users on any platform can avail this service. We ask celebs how this move affects the authenticity of their accounts now that everybody can own a blue tick.

Lokit Phulwani

Business tool

Lokit Phulwani

Instagram blue tick was much more than a mere obsession. It was given on the basis of your followership and popularity. Being verified also meant business for many. In my view, Instagram made a smart move given the huge popularity of blue tick and monetised it. They can make a huge amount of money with the monthly subscription. Many people who wanted to be popular and feel important went for it, but I believe that a lot of them will eventually stop this monthly payment. Instagram will come out with some other way to recognise the really popular people, who have genuine and large followings. They might now upgrade the previous blue to new ‘gold tick’ to create a differentiation. This will help retain the celebrity influencers.

No value

Aadesh Chaudhary

Well, now you can either say a celebrity is a common man on Instagram or a common man is a celebrity! The blue tick obsession has been a very bad influence on people because they want it by hook or crook. But it doesn’t affect me. Being an actor, people should appreciate my acting and we actors should focus more on work. All the blue tick does is make someone feel like a celebrity. Other than that it does not really hold much value. It’s a good thing that has happened, now people will be more focused on topics other than blue tick.

At what cost?

Nikhil Nanda

The blue tick was something that always distinguished the boys from the men. But now, it’s available at a cost. There is still a verification process before one obtains the blue tick. From what I know, some people are okay with having it for a few months and then stop pursuing it because the obsession with the blue tick diminishes over time. The status of owning a blue tick may not remain the same as it was earlier.

Diminishing value

Arun Mandola

The accessibility of blue ticks for a nominal price on Instagram raises concerns about the authenticity of celeb accounts. Previously, the blue tick was seen as a symbol of credibility. However, if anyone can obtain it easily, its value may diminish. I believe that the obsession with this blue tick will eventually fade.

Nothing significant

Afreen Alvi

To be honest, I’m still myself, with or without the tick. A fan is still a fan, whether there’s a blue tick or not. The blue tick is important, but if it’s not there, I don’t think it would change anything. When it wasn’t there, things were still the same. However, for those who take social media too seriously in their lives or rely on it for earning money, the blue tick can have a significant impact.

(Inputs by Yathesht Pratiraj)

