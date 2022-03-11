No more clash between Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Both Fighter and Pathaan are directed by Siddharth Anand

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Instagram/hrithikroshan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

Fighter, the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, gets a new release date. It will now hit the big screen on September 28, 2023. A Siddharth Anand directorial, its makers announced the new release date on Thursday with a clip. The The text imposed on the video says, “India’s first aerial action film finds a new runway”. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor.

Here's the announcement video shared by Hrithik Roshan:

Being called the first aerial action franchise of India, Fighter is a homage to the “valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces”. Fighter was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on January 26, 2023, a day before the theatrical release of Shah Rukh’s Pathaan, also being helmed by Siddharth Anand. With this latest announcement, the makers have avoided a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Hrithik and Siddharth are coming together for the third time in Fighter. Their previous collaborations include action blockbuster hits like Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019).

Talking about working with Hrithik Roshan for the first time, Deepika had told Bollywood Hungama, “Yeah, I have always wanted to work with him. I feel like it’s the… You know, sometimes it’s not about working with someone. I feel like there are so many things. It has to be the right script, it has to be the right director, the right time in your life. So many things that decide (whether to do a movie or not). So yeah, I guess it’s the right time for us to come together.”

In Fighter, Anil Kapoor plays a pivotal role. With a special message on Anil’s 65th birthday, Hrithik had welcomed him on board. Sharing a picture that had Anil and Siddharth, Hrithik wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter.”

