'No room for mistake'

Salman Ali is back on TV as a captain with Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2. Here’s a candid chat with Salman…

How does it feel to be a captain for the second time on Superstar singer 2?

Being appointed as the captain of Superstar Singer 2 for the second time is no less than a blessing for me. The show is one of the most popular reality shows and being a part of it is an honour for me.

What’s special in this new season?

Superstar Singer 2 is bigger and better than ever. With this new season, I promise to bring forward the best out of my team and outdo myself as a captain. It still feels unreal to be able to sit on a captain’s chair and shoulder such a huge responsibility. There are kids looking up to us and we do not have room for mistakes.

The tussle between you and Soyab Ali has been the talk of the town. Can you tell us more about it?

Soyab is a gifted singer. His voice touches the heart and that is the magic of his singing. He has his eyes on my chair and I find it pretty intriguing how a young kid has such a huge ambition. All the nok-jhok we have is all out of love and I enjoy it the most.

Tell us about your team Salman ke Sultans.

My team Salman ke Sultans has contestants Harshita, Rituraj and Mani. They are like my kids and I deeply love them. Sharing the stage with them and behind-the- camera jamming sessions are some of the most fun times that I have with them. Every moment spent with them not only makes me happy but it also leaves me amazed because I get to learn so much from them as well.

How is the experience working with all three judges?

Himesh sir, Javed sir, and Alka ma’am are music icons. They are my inspiration that helps me be the better version of myself. I consider this platform to be a great opportunity for us as mentors.

How is the talent this season?

I am happily surprised. Each and every contestant outdoes himself/herself with every performance. Their energy is infectious! The atmosphere around them is so positive, happy and energetic that I forget all the stress. I am actually living my childhood with these kids.

Any message that you would like to give to the contestants?

All I would like to say to my dearest contestants is to keep on working hard and maintain that energy. And, always remember that consistency is the key to success. There will be a lot of ups and downs, but never get discouraged. All are born stars and winners for me.