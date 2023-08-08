 Noah Schnapp says, his 'Stranger Things' character helped him come out as gay : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Noah Schnapp says, his 'Stranger Things' character helped him come out as gay

Noah Schnapp says, his 'Stranger Things' character helped him come out as gay

On January 5, Noah Schnapp posted a video on TikTok to share he is gay

Noah Schnapp says, his 'Stranger Things' character helped him come out as gay

Noah Schnapp says the way he acts 'might be a little different' now that he is out. Instagram/noahschnapp



IANS

Los Angeles, August 8

Noah Schnapp is grateful that his 'Stranger Things' character has helped him come out as gay, as the actor much like his character in the series was unsure of how to tackle the subject.

In an interview with Variety, Schnapp opened up about how having his 'Stranger Things' character Will Byers embrace his sexuality in the series also allowed him to do the same. The 18-year-old actor said he kept putting off posting a video announcement he had shot on his phone.

His closest friends kept texting him: “When are you going to post it? I want to see the world's reaction!” Schnapp kept replying: “No, I'm not ready. I'm not ready. I'm not ready.”

But on January 5, after his family dropped off his twin sister, Chloe, at college in Boston, he felt ready. As they started the hours-long drive back to their home in Westchester, N.Y., he posted the eight-second video to more than 31 million followers on TikTok. "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know'."

"Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself," said Schnapp. "I would be in a completely different place if I didn't have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself."

Schnapp, founder of TBH, a hazelnut spread, admitted: "I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted."

Though Schnapp initially was hesitant to confront his sexuality and address it with the world, publicly confirming that his character was gay helped shift his perspective.

"It kind of blew up in the press, and everyone was like, 'Oh, Will's gay! Hooray!' " he recalled. "I saw all these comments on Instagram and TikTok. There was not one bad thing about him being gay. I was like, 'If he has all this support, then why should I worry about anything?' "

Since sharing his truth, Schnapp was able to celebrate his first Pride Month in New York City. He shared a glimpse of his celebrations on Instagram, including photos of him rocking a rainbow-coloured "Straight Out of the Closet" T-shirt.

"First pride," he captioned the post.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Noah Schnapp (@noahschnapp)

Discussing the upcoming fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things', Schnapp says he believes the way he acts "might be a little different" now that he is out.

"I will be fully aware of who I am," he explained to Variety. "Knowing all of that about myself and being able to invest that in my character, I'm honestly just excited."

Since his revelation, the actor has fully embraced his gay identity and has hoped that his own journey will help those who feel 'closeted' or feel 'uncertain' about their own sexuality.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

4
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

5
Nation

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson detained in Mumbai over 'Quit India' march

6
Himachal

Video: Horrific accident in Shimla's Chaila captured live on camera; speeding apple-laden truck crushes 2 to death; hits 4 vehicles

7
Nation

Once we cease to be judges, whatever we say is just opinion: CJI on Ranjan Gogoi's statement in Rajya Sabha

8
Haryana

Enforcement Directorate raids house, office of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda in Gurugram

9
Chandigarh

ED raid at Panchkula cop’s house

10
Nation

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion debate LIVE: Opposition may not have confidence in PM Modi but people of India have, says Amit Shah

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament

Harmanpreet Singh scores twice

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...

Debate on no-trust motion resumes in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi opens it

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...

'Misogynistic, indecent': Smriti slams Rahul Gandhi for flying kiss, BJP complains to Speaker

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus


Cities

View All

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Tarn Taran villagers left to fend for themselves amidst flood devastation

Sikh bodies ask govt to act in case of missing Guru Granth Sahib ‘Saroops’

Amritsar MC cracks whip as over 200 buildings fail to get approval

BRTS crisis: Financial mismgmt leads to suspension of bus service

1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Bathinda: 1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Chandigarh: Pay less fee for ‘zero-waste’ events

Using Chandigarh grounds for events to cost more, rent up by 50-200%

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers on tour to Delhi: Banwarilal Purohit

2 Chandigarh MC officials held for graft

9 injured in fire at sofa factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri

9 injured in fire at factory in Delhi's Mayapuri

Yamuna pollution: Supreme Court asks Delhi, Haryana to file status report; matter to be heard on October 3

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in UAPA case

NUH FLARE-UP: Migrant exodus hits realty, service sectors

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against AAP ex-councillor

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Youth robbed of car near Model Town in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 5K acres still under water, paddy resowing ruled out

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Kapurthala native gets $35K research grant from US-based health platform

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Rs 44-cr project launched to free city of open garbage dumps

BJP criticises govt over law & order

Major theft case cracked with arrest of 2 suspects

Draft ward delimitation: PAC writes to Local Govt Director, raises objections

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Central team visits flood-affected villages in Patiala, Sangrur districts

Farmers protest against social media channel

Patiala MC to soon issue new map of wards

With solar plant, Patiala MC expects to save up to Rs 1.5L power bill