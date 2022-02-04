Nora Fatehi disappears from Instagram; fans' dismayed reactions become fodder for memes

Chandigarh, February 4
Nora Fatehi’s sudden disappearance from Instagram has caused quite a stir.
The actress is, or was, an active user of Instagram and had 37.6 million followers. Her page appears to be missing from Instagram.
As fans worry, their reactions become are fodder for memesters.
Nora fatehi deleted her Instagram account. Sad day for me and my bois— Div🦁 (@div_yumm) February 4, 2022
Fans after not seeing #NoraFatehi Instagram account : pic.twitter.com/Ou6gtP9ll8— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) February 4, 2022
#NoraFatehi 's Instagram Deactivated— Yuvraj Pratap Rao 🇮🇳 (@yuvrajuv444) February 4, 2022
No one
Her fans pic.twitter.com/OnENNsY35K
#NoraFatehi account gets invisible 😢— Rohit Pillewan (@rohit_pillewan) February 4, 2022
Kids be like : pic.twitter.com/VAjuJcPIui
#NoraFatehi deactivated her instagram account.— Shraddha 🇮🇳 (@SsoulImmortal) February 4, 2022
Meanwhile John Abraham : pic.twitter.com/guQNRGcsvd
#NoraFatehi deactivate her Instagram account— Tafsir 🇮🇳 (@tafsircasm) February 4, 2022
Singles : pic.twitter.com/IVpc4X4Kzm
#NoraFatehi deactivate her Instagram account— Tafsir 🇮🇳 (@tafsircasm) February 4, 2022
Singles : pic.twitter.com/IVpc4X4Kzm
#NoraFatehi— Samyuck (@_knownsense_) February 4, 2022
She got upset because Michele Morrone chose Jacqueline Fernandez over her. pic.twitter.com/25uJo80nNe
#NoraFatehi 's Instagram Account Has Been Disappeared....— संदीप भाटी (@ImSandeepbhati) February 4, 2022
Meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/lxtf0vUCdd
#NoraFatehi 's Instagram Deactivated.— Yuvraj Pratap Rao 🇮🇳 (@yuvrajuv444) February 4, 2022
Meanwhile social media pic.twitter.com/kviHIkdjvt
How everyone is reacting after Nora Fatehi's instagram account got disabled:#NoraFatehi pic.twitter.com/E262mAqrZv— Abhishek Pandey (@_Abhi_Pandey___) February 4, 2022
Nora Fatehi's instagram deleted. Boycott instagram for letting this happen, heck boycott Nora Fatehi if she did this.— Tanisha Rathore (@TanishaRathore9) February 4, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7
The DDMA, however, decides that night curfew will continue
NEET for postgraduate courses postponed by 6-8 weeks
The ministry in a direction to the exam conducting authority...
ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case
Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...
I don’t need Z-plus security, make me ‘A’ category citizen: Asaduddin Owasi in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah to give detailed reply on the 'firing' incident on...
Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri
BJP-led NDA gives 12 commitments to people of Punjab