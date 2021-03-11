Nora Fatehi gifts dancing gear to underprivileged contestants on Dance Deewane Juniors

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 8

A great performer who has shone on international stage, Nora Fatehi is an inspiration to many, not alone for her dance but also for her kindness.

The actress-dancer recently gifted dancing gears to a group of aspiring dancers on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors.

The show, in just its initial weeks has created a storm across quarters. In this week’s episode, Nora Fatehi surprised a group of female dancers hailing from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, who auditioned for the show. Her gesture left the judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji, host Karan Kundrra and audience emotional. Not to forget, the young girls were ecstatic.

While interacting with the girls, Nora Fatehi learnt about the background of these dancers. Beaming with passion for dance, these girls weren't deterred by their situation, which resonated with Nora, who herself has scaled a long journey of struggles.

Extending her kindness to the group, Nora Fatehi gifted the girls dancing gears, including athleisure wear and shoes, in addition to creating a fund to support their education.

Check out this video that shows Nora surprising the little girls:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nᴏʀᴀ Fᴀᴛᴇʜɪ Eɴɢʟᴀɴᴅ (@norafatehifan.england)

Having begun #DanceWithNora to create a platform for aspiring dancers with limited opportunities to showcase their talent, the hashtag has offered exposure to innumerable artists not just in India but also across the globe.

From the US, England, Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, Africa to the rural parts of India, Nora's #DanceWithNora has reached the interiors of the world, building a community of passionate dancers.

#nora fatehi