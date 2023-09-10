 Nora Fatehi hails PM Modi for extending support to Morocco following massive earthquake : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Nora Fatehi hails PM Modi for extending support to Morocco following massive earthquake

Nora Fatehi hails PM Modi for extending support to Morocco following massive earthquake

More than 2,000 people have been killed in Morocco due to the deadly earthquake

Nora Fatehi hails PM Modi for extending support to Morocco following massive earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nora Fatehi. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, September 10

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he expressed grief and offered support to her hometown, Morocco, following the deadly earthquake that struck the country.

Taking to Instagram, Nora shared a picture of PM Modi's tweet on her stories and wrote, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for this big support! You were one of the first countries to raise awareness and extend a helping hand! The Moroccan people are very thankful and grateful! Jai Hind."

More than 2,000 people have been killed so far after a deadly earthquake jolted Morocco in the late evening hours on Friday, according to Al Jazeera.

After the magnitude 6.8 earthquake, which claimed the lives of more than 2,012 people and injured 2,059 others while also leaving many homeless, authorities on Saturday proclaimed three days of national mourning in the country.

Nora also offered her condolences to those affected by the Morocco earthquake.

She wrote on her Instagram stories, "The news today of the earthquake in Morocco is extremely devastating! I'm just seeing the impact it has left on so many cities and many lives have been lost. My heart goes out to everyone right now! I'm praying for everyone's safety! This is so scary. I thank God that our friends and families are safe! My condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one! Allayhfdkom ya Rab."

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the quake.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

The earthquake took place at 03:41:01 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 18.5 km. The magnitude of the earthquake caused pulses to travel from Sidi Ifni in the south to Rabat in the north and beyond.

The epicentre was noted at 72 kilometres west of Marrakesh, a major economic centre.

According to Al Jazeera, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Department (AFAD) says it has placed two hundred and sixty-five members of medical, relief, and search and rescue agencies on alert, in case it receives a distress call from Morocco.

#Earthquake #Instagram #Mumbai #Narendra Modi #Nora Fatehi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

2
Punjab

Decorated Punjab martyr’s son becomes third generation army officer in his family

3
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh dismisses rumour he met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

4
India

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

5
India

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

6
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood 'in dire need of heroes like Elvish Yadav'

7
India

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers' claims

8
Comment

‘Saviour of Ladakh’, my grandfather

9
Punjab

Punjab to probe panchayat poll faux pas

10
India

Millets' dishes to Kashmiri Kahwa: A wide spread for dinner hosted by President Murmu for G20 leaders

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure

PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure

Says it is nature's law that those who don't change with tim...

India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil

G20 Summit over, PM Modi hands over ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president

Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidenc...

300 meetings helped clinch New Delhi Consensus at G20: India’s G20 Sherpa

300 meetings helped clinch New Delhi Consensus at G20: India's G20 Sherpa

West says reached consensus to maintain relevance of G20, ‘R...

India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam wins toss, opt to bowl in Asia Cup clash

India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bowl in Asia Cup clash

Batter KL Rahul returns to Indian team after a long injury l...

This year’s summit proved G20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues: Biden

This year’s summit proved G20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues: Biden

US President made the remarks in a post on X as he left for ...


Cities

View All

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

National Lok Adalat resolves 19,833 cases

14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala

Man loses Rs 11L to travel agents

Three held for running illegal liquor bottling plant near Khasa bus stand

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chock-a-block at counters during National Lok Adalat

Heavy school bags take a toll on students’ health

Haryana Govt pays its share for Metro DPR

Three nabbed with stolen heritage cannon

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

RRTS Corridor: NCRTC MD inspects construction works

Delhi woman found dead in Greater Noida

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati booked for controversial remark on Abdul Kalam

Youth murdered after scuffle

Youth murdered after scuffle

Suicide by brothers: SAD leader seeks arrest of cop

PIMS Jalandhar mgmt fails to cough up Rs 63-crore fee, govt to file FIR

Commission asks Improvement Trust to refund Rs 71.72L to allottee

Lok Adalat settles 44,539 cases, awards Rs 65.53-cr relief

Patient’s death after falling off stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

Patient's death after falling off a stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

DC office employees on 3-day pen-down strike from tomorrow

Lok adalat settles 36,113 cases; awards of over Rs 77 crore passed

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Dulay village boys clinch U-17 football title

Woman dies in hit-and-run, kin lay siege to highway

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

National Lok Adalat: Over 16K cases settled in Patiala district

National Lok Adalat: 4,987 resolved in Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala Admn bans weapons in hotels, marriage palaces