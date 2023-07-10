Nora Fatehi is excited to join Remo D'souza as co-judge on 'Hip-Hop India'

ANI

Mumbai, July 10

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has joined choreographer Remo D'souza as a co-judge on the hip-hop-based dance reality show, 'Hip-Hop India'.

She shared her excitement and said, "Hip-Hop India are literally the words that I like to shout out loud whenever I see anyone grooving and dancing. hip-hop is one of the coolest and most fun styles of dance that exists. To be a judge on this show and the fact that my co-judge is my dear friend, Remo D'Souza is nothing but pure excitement manifested into reality."

Nora made her debut in the film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans'. She gained popularity for her item songs in films like 'Temper', 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Kick 2' and has also starred in two Malayalam films, 'Double Barrel' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. She also appeared in the reality shows as a host and judge. Some of them included MTV's 'Dating in the Dark', 'Dance Deewane Juniors', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', among others.

She also participated in 'Bigg Boss 9' and performed on the recreated version of 'Dilbar' in 'Satyameva Jayate'. Later, she collaborated with Tanzanian musician and songwriter Rayvanny to release her first international English debut song 'Pepeta'. She was also selected to feature in 'Light The Sky', a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, collaborating with artists, RedOne, Manal, Balqees and Rahma Riad.

Nora will be next seen in director Sajid Khan's upcoming comedy film '100%' alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill.

'Hip-Hop India' will stream from July 21 on Amazon miniTV.

