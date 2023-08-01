Nora Fatehi records statement in case filed by her against actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Nora Fatehi on Monday recorded her statement before the Metropolitan magistrate Kapil Gupta in a defamation case filed by her against another Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and various media organisations.
Fatehi, who appeared in Patiala House Court, stated, “This defamation case has ruined my reputation in the public eye. They have called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The reason why I have filed this case is because of the ongoing ED case against Sukesh, who was accused of conning a sum of Rs 200 crore that I have nothing to do with and also know anything about.”
“I feel that I have been used as a scapegoat and because I am an outsider, I have been made a soft target. I want compensation for all the damages caused to my career,” the actress said. Nora also stated that she was aggrieved by the defamatory remarks made by Jacqueline Fernandez.
Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have both been questioned by different investigation agencies in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die
Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 district...
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...