Nora Fatehi records statement in case filed by her against actress Jacqueline Fernandez

ANI

Actor Nora Fatehi on Monday recorded her statement before the Metropolitan magistrate Kapil Gupta in a defamation case filed by her against another Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and various media organisations.

Fatehi, who appeared in Patiala House Court, stated, “This defamation case has ruined my reputation in the public eye. They have called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The reason why I have filed this case is because of the ongoing ED case against Sukesh, who was accused of conning a sum of Rs 200 crore that I have nothing to do with and also know anything about.”

“I feel that I have been used as a scapegoat and because I am an outsider, I have been made a soft target. I want compensation for all the damages caused to my career,” the actress said. Nora also stated that she was aggrieved by the defamatory remarks made by Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have both been questioned by different investigation agencies in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others.

