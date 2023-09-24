 Nora Fatehi shares video to prove she is in Baku shooting for ‘Crakk' starring Vidyut Jammwal : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Nora Fatehi shares video to prove she is in Baku shooting for ‘Crakk' starring Vidyut Jammwal

Nora Fatehi shares video to prove she is in Baku shooting for ‘Crakk' starring Vidyut Jammwal

Nora Fatehi in the video says that she is not on a vacation but is busy working

Nora Fatehi shares video to prove she is in Baku shooting for ‘Crakk' starring Vidyut Jammwal

Nora Fatehi in a screen grab from her latest update on social media. Instagram/norafatehi



IANS

Mumbai, September 24

Actors Nora Fatehi is currently shooting in Azerbaijan for their upcoming film ‘Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa' starring Vidyut Jammwal.

Nora took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a string of glimpses from the shoot.

In one video, Nora is heard saying: “Day 1 of shooting in Baku. It's a night shoot and we are on set and Baku's looking so cute. It's a cute quiet place. We are going to Vlog this as much as we can without getting into trouble.”

In the other clip, the actress was seen sitting in a cafe sipping on some warm black tea with a colleague.

“We are having black tea but we just ran away from the set. Hope they are not looking for us,” she said.

In another clip, she was seen vlogging about her shoot schedule and said: “I am trying to document this. Day 2 in Azerbaijan in Baku and we are out here…We are very much shooting.”

‘Crakk – Jeetega toh Jiyega' is an adrenaline rushing extreme sports film, directed by Aditya Dutt, is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan. It also stars Arjun Rampal.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Nora Fatehi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

2
India

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

3
India

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

4
Punjab

NIA seizure: Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s land was leased out 23 years ago

5
World

‘Going through hell’, minor daughter shoots dead father for raping her for 3 months: Lahore police

6
Haryana

Woman coach chargesheeted over utterances against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

7
Punjab

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has 1/4th share in Sector 15 house in Chandigarh

8
Chandigarh

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

9
Amritsar

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city Amritsar with Alliance Air

10
India

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Top News

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18

PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains

PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen

Says Indian railways is the most trusted co-passenger of cou...

BJP MP’s allegations baseless, narrative being set for ‘lynching me’: Danish Ali

BJP MP’s allegations baseless, narrative being set for ‘lynching me’: Danish Ali

BSP MP hits back at BJP leader Nishikant Dubey for accusing ...

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities

Some pictures from Parineeti-Raghav's mehendi ceremony are a...

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city Amritsar with Alliance Air

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

Amritsar: SoE student, teachers develop piezoelectric shoes

10 new border tunnels to be operational shortly, eight more planned: BRO chief

10 new border tunnels to be operational shortly, eight more planned: BRO chief

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Protest at Jantar Mantra against Trudeau, United Hindu Front accuses him of supporting Khalistanis

Protest at Jantar Mantra against Trudeau, United Hindu Front accuses him of supporting Khalistanis

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

‘Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan missed no opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers', Delhi Police cite Tajikistan incidents in court

Gurugram Police arrests 3, busts ‘Bullet Gang’ of chain snatching

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Preparations in full swing for Sodal Mela

Ensure city’s cleanliness on a priority, minister tells Jalandhar MC

NIA court hearing attachment case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s house near Phillaur

Gulf ordeal: 5 more Punjab women return

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Granthi, 6 others held for thrashing minor pathi

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city Patiala, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol