Nora Fatehi shares video to prove she is in Baku shooting for ‘Crakk' starring Vidyut Jammwal

Mumbai, September 24
Actors Nora Fatehi is currently shooting in Azerbaijan for their upcoming film ‘Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa' starring Vidyut Jammwal.
Nora took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a string of glimpses from the shoot.
In one video, Nora is heard saying: “Day 1 of shooting in Baku. It's a night shoot and we are on set and Baku's looking so cute. It's a cute quiet place. We are going to Vlog this as much as we can without getting into trouble.”
In the other clip, the actress was seen sitting in a cafe sipping on some warm black tea with a colleague.
“We are having black tea but we just ran away from the set. Hope they are not looking for us,” she said.
In another clip, she was seen vlogging about her shoot schedule and said: “I am trying to document this. Day 2 in Azerbaijan in Baku and we are out here…We are very much shooting.”
‘Crakk – Jeetega toh Jiyega' is an adrenaline rushing extreme sports film, directed by Aditya Dutt, is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan. It also stars Arjun Rampal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report
Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18
PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen
Says Indian railways is the most trusted co-passenger of cou...
BJP MP’s allegations baseless, narrative being set for ‘lynching me’: Danish Ali
BSP MP hits back at BJP leader Nishikant Dubey for accusing ...
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities
Some pictures from Parineeti-Raghav's mehendi ceremony are a...
It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...