Nostalgia alert

Actor Fardeen Khan on Sunday took a stroll down memory lane and shared how the Kambakht Ishq song from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya changed ‘everything for him’. Sharing a video of the hit song, Fardeen wrote, “24 years ago, the song, Kambakht Ishq, from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya changed everything for me. There’s a before and after this moment in my journey... what a ride it’s been. Grateful to everyone who was a part of it, but most of all to all of you who made it what it became. Thank you & sending all my love.” Fardeen’s post left fans nostalgic.

In the comment section, a netizen wrote, “Omg! What a song! It was everywhere.” “This was the mega blockbuster song of the 90’s,” another user commented.

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya was produced by Ram Gopal Varma. It also starred Urmila Matondkar and Sonali Kulkarni. The story revolves around Ria, a young woman whose life takes a dark turn due to obsessive love.

Fardeen made a comeback last year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Heeramandi. He will next be seen in Housefull 5.