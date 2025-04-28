DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Nostalgia alert

Nostalgia alert

Kambakht Ishq changed everything: Fardeen
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:19 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Actor Fardeen Khan on Sunday took a stroll down memory lane and shared how the Kambakht Ishq song from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya changed ‘everything for him’. Sharing a video of the hit song, Fardeen wrote, “24 years ago, the song, Kambakht Ishq, from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya changed everything for me. There’s a before and after this moment in my journey... what a ride it’s been. Grateful to everyone who was a part of it, but most of all to all of you who made it what it became. Thank you & sending all my love.” Fardeen’s post left fans nostalgic.

In the comment section, a netizen wrote, “Omg! What a song! It was everywhere.” “This was the mega blockbuster song of the 90’s,” another user commented.

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya was produced by Ram Gopal Varma. It also starred Urmila Matondkar and Sonali Kulkarni. The story revolves around Ria, a young woman whose life takes a dark turn due to obsessive love.

Advertisement

Fardeen made a comeback last year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Heeramandi. He will next be seen in Housefull 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper