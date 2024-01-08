Singer Armaan Malik ’s first song of the year has been unveiled. Titled Ninyaarele, it is Kannada language song for the film Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe.

Malik said, “I just can’t get enough of singing in Kannada. Super excited that my first track this year Ninyaarele is in Kannada. The release of this new song holds special significance for me as it marks a nostalgic reunion with actor Vinay Rajkumar.”