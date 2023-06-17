Not been pushed enough: Ali Fazal

PTI

As someone who has parallel careers in Hindi cinema and Hollywood, actor Ali Fazal believes he hasn’t been “pushed enough” as an artist. The actor, who is known for movies Fukrey, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Bobby Jasoos, as well as hit Prime Video series Mirzapur, and has done Hollywood projects such as Furious 7, Victoria & Abdul and Death on the Nile, said the goal is to be part of great stories.

“Honestly, I haven’t been pushed enough as an actor in Bollywood, anywhere, even in Hollywood. It is fine, I’m not worried too much because those are teething problems as I am somebody coming from outside. So I will take that much time,” Fazal said.

“I guess I fall into a weird mix where I have to juggle both sides... I just want to be part of good films. I think we have great stories here. In fact, that is one of the reasons why we have started producing but time becomes an issue,” he said, referring to his production banner Pushing Buttons Studios with actor-wife Richa Chadha. Fazal, 36, currently stars in Kandahar, a Hollywood action drama, headlined by Scottish star Gerard Butler. The movie released on Prime Video on Friday.

Best foot forward

Having worked with Hollywood bigwigs like Judi Dench in Victoria & Abdul, Butler in Kandahar and Kenneth Branagh in Death on the Nile, Fazal said he doesn’t get intimidated by his co-actors. It only helps him in putting his best foot forward. “I have got a chance to work with wonderful actors and that only enhances my performance. Maybe you can call me a little selfish. I enjoy when co-actors have a very strong hold on their craft, and have a great presence because then my job becomes easy. They make you look good.”

The actor is equally thrilled to be working on his forthcoming international film Afghan Dreamers, being helmed by Oscar winning director Bill Guttentag.

The movie presents the true story of a programme that was started by Afghan tech entrepreneur Roya Mahboob in 2017 as a way to help young women develop their skills in the field of science and technology, despite a heavily patriarchal society. “It was the biggest thing that happened recently. It is based on a true story about a women’s robotics’ team. I play one of their mentors,” Fazal said.