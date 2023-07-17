Not in talks about an Ocean Gate film, says James Cameron

ANI

Veteran filmmaker James Cameron has denied rumours of him working on an Ocean Gate film. He wrote in an Instagram post, “I don’t respond to rumours in the media usually, but I need to now. I’m not in talks about an Ocean Gate film, nor will I ever be.” On June 22, the wreckage of missing submersible, Titan, which was travelling to the site of the Titanic, was found .

