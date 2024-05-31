 Not just my achievement, whole country feels pride: Anasuya Sengupta on Cannes win : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Not just my achievement, whole country feels pride: Anasuya Sengupta on Cannes win

Not just my achievement, whole country feels pride: Anasuya Sengupta on Cannes win

She is the first Indian to win acting honours in the film gala

Not just my achievement, whole country feels pride: Anasuya Sengupta on Cannes win

Actor Anasuya Sengupta, who won the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for her performance in the film 'The Shameless'. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 31

The best actress win in Cannes doesn’t feel like a personal trophy with the whole country feeling a sense of pride in her accomplishment, says Anasuya Sengupta, struggling to find words to describe what it feels like to be the first Indian to win acting honours in the film gala.

The 37-year-old woman from Kolkata bagged the best actress trophy under the Un Certain Regard segment for Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov’s Hindi language movie ‘The Shameless’.

“I still don’t have the right word for it. Maybe like the following Friday, I will know the exact word... Everyone feels a sense of pride in my moment of victory and it just elevates that. So it’s really not a personal achievement for me... To do it with an entire country, it feels great,” Sengupta said in an interview.

It was a special year for India at Cannes. And Sengupta wasn’t the only reason for it.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’ became the first film in 30 years to be nominated in the main competition and the first ever from India to win the Grand Prix Award at Cannes. Besides, FTII student Chidananda S Naik’s ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ won the first prize in the La Cinef competition, making it a triple feat for India.

“We were a group of 15-20 people, maybe less. But it felt like we were representing a bigger feeling because that bigger feeling is there in our country. There’s a sense of everybody feeling happy in my happiness.”          

“I am more proud of Payal’s win than I am of mine. And I know she and her entire team feel the same way about me and my team... For the rest of the world to see us there together, in support of each other, doing good work and getting recognised, I feel even more happy for that,” Sengupta added.

Her co-stars from ‘The Shameless’—Tanmay Dhanania and Omara Shetty—started celebrating the moment her name was announced, she said. In a haze, she made her way to the stage.

“What Vicky Krieps (jury member) said before announcing the award touched me a lot. She said, ‘this year we decided to give it to someone who showed up, went down to hell and gave her skin every day for the film ‘The Shameless’. And that meant a lot coming from artists that I have so much respect for.”  

‘The Shameless’, which premiered at Cannes on May 17, explores the distressing world of exploitation. Sengupta plays the central character of Renuka, who escapes from a Delhi brothel after stabbing a policeman to death and takes refuge in a community of sex workers in northern India, where she meets Devika (Omara), a young girl condemned to a life of prostitution.

The queer drama is adapted from a story by author William Dalrymple’s 2009 book ‘Nine Lives: In Search of the Sacred in Modern India’.     

What also resonated was Sengupta’s acceptance speech dedicating the award “to the queer community and other marginalised communities” for bravely fighting for their rights all around the world.

Stressing on the importance of the “equal gaze” on every human being, she said what breaks her heart is that this needed to be “articulated separately”.

“And I actually have a lot of hope and love in my heart that I’m not the only one who feels that way. When you say it out there, you see that it resonates with people.

“I believe the majority of us want an equal world... all it takes is just being a good and decent person, and treating everyone equally and with respect,” she said.

Sengupta said she has always pushed herself to explore her artistic sensibilities.            

A graduate in English Literature from Jadavpur University, the actor said she had been interested in performing arts since childhood.

“I had a great set of parents who pushed me towards arts. I used to draw as a kid. When you grow up in a Bengali family, you really get pushed to the extracurricular. And by the time I went to Jadavpur University, I had started doing theatre a little bit.”     

As part of a theatre troupe called Tin Can, Sengupta got her first film role in the Bengali movie ‘Madly Bangalee’. She moved to Mumbai after that.

While she searched for good characters to play, she worked first as an assistant director and later headed the production design department for films and shows such as ‘Ray’, ‘Masaba Masaba’ and ‘Chippa’.

“I started wanting to do and try something even more different, another art form. That’s when I started illustrating. I decided to leave Mumbay and moved to Goa. I thought let’s see where it takes me now.”     

It was around that time Konstantin contacted her on Facebook and asked to play the lead role in ‘The Shameless’.

She read the script in one sitting, and immediately fell in love with Renuka, the lead character who she wanted to stand up for.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

2
India

Police complaint filed against PM Modi over Mahatma Gandhi remarks

3
India

PM Modi begins ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

4
India

China flexes muscle, places advanced stealth fighter jets 200 km from Sikkim

5
World

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

6
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

7
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

8
India

Prajwal Revanna interrogated by SIT after arrest on his return from Germany

9
Punjab

High-voltage campaigning ends for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

10
Punjab

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna remanded in 7-day police custody

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna remanded in 7-day police custody

33-year-old Prajwal has been booked in three cases of sexual...

GDP grows 7.8 per cent in March quarter, 8.2 per cent in FY’24

GDP grows 7.8 per cent in March quarter, 8.2 per cent in FY’24

China has registered economic growth of 5.3 per cent in firs...

Delhi govt moves Supreme Court, seeks direction to Haryana to release more water to crisis-hit capital

Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital

The plea, filed by Delhi's Water Minister Atishi, has made t...

Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

Addresses a virtual press conference

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

The matter pertains to construction and running of Jang-E-Az...


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Tewari holds ‘Save Constitution’ march

Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 14-day judicial custody in Maliwal assault case

Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 14-day judicial custody in Maliwal assault case

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital

Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP holds protest march over water crisis in city

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’