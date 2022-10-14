‘Not your best friend’: Dalljiet Kaur lashes out at ex-husband Shalin Bhanot for mentioning her on ‘Bigg Boss 16’

Mumbai, October 14

Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Dalljiet Kaur has refuted her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot’s claim and said they are not "best friends".

Shalin, who is currently seen in the 16th season of the reality show, had stated that Dalljiet and him have remained close friends, even seven years after their divorce while he was speaking to co-contestant Tina Dutta in the show.

Tina asked Shalin about his first marriage on a recent episode. He denied when she asked if his marriage was abusive, and added that he is still best friends with his ex-wife without naming Dalljiet.

Dalljiet took to Twitter and wrote: "No I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.

No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u. — DALLJIET KAUR (@kaur_dalljiet) October 12, 2022

"I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fiction and stories, please. And u r calling it funny? Really? Tina no hard feelings for you."

Dalljiet and Shalin got married in 2009 and walked separate ways in 2015. The actor had accused Shalin of being abusive and even hitting her when she tried to leave their home. IANS

