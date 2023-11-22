Note worthy

Tribune News Service

A 19-year-old pianist from Chandigarh recently showcased his talent in a musical event conducted by the Associated Board of Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM), Philharmonie der Universitat Wien and India National Youth Orchestra and Chorus (INYOC). The event commemorated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Austria.

Pratham Pal Singh, who has successfully passed all eight grades of the Piano Practical Exam administered by ABRSM, London, played the piano in the performance of Carmina Burana, a musical masterpiece composed by the German composer Carl Orff. He was part of a group consisting of 350 musicians hailing from 27 different nations, delivering their talents at City Montessori School, Lucknow.