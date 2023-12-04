Noted Assamese singer Arun Das passes away

IANS

Noted Assamese singer Arun Das, who is known for his heartfelt interpretations of love songs, passed away on Sunday following a protracted illness. He was 70. Popular songs like Tumi Janu Jana Sun, Kiman Morom Tumale, Xasisilu Gopone Gopone, and others are known to have included Arun Das’ voice.

Das was a master of his craft, and his voice satisfied his admirers in both joy and sorrow. Fans will never forget his unforgettable performances on stage with the guitar in his hands and a soulful voice. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences over the death of Arun Das.