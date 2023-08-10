Noted Malayalam director Siddique dies of heart attack at 68

PTI

Popular Malayalam film director Siddique passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday night. The multifaceted film personality, who had been a shining star in the movie industry, was admitted to the hospital for the past few weeks due to lifestyle diseases. His condition worsened on Monday after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Siddique began as a mimicry artiste and then turned into script and story writer. He made his debut with the film Pappan Priyapette Pappan in 1986. In 1989, he teamed up with Lal and made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Ramjirao Speaking. The duo followed it up with a series of hit films including In Harihara Nagar, Godfather, and Vietnam Colony.