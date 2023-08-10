Noted Malayalam director Siddique dies of heart attack at 68

Popular Malayalam film director Siddique passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday night. The multifaceted film personality, who had been a shining star in the movie industry, was admitted to the hospital for the past few weeks due to lifestyle diseases. His condition worsened on Monday after he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Siddique began as a mimicry artiste and then turned into script and story writer. He made his debut with the film Pappan Priyapette Pappan in 1986. In 1989, he teamed up with Lal and made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Ramjirao Speaking. The duo followed it up with a series of hit films including In Harihara Nagar, Godfather, and Vietnam Colony.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting
Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...
Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later
Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...
13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...
5 pilgrims killed as landslide debris falls on car in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag
The victims were on their way to Kedarnath
Singapore's famed Bharatanatyam dancer Rathi Karthigesu dies at 87
Coming from a family of influentials in Singapore, the bhara...