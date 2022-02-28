Now, Katrina Kaif in Kangana Ranaut's firing line, 'Lock Upp' host tells Raveena Tandon nobody can perform on 'tip tip barsa paani' like her; 'perfect art of slapping with words', comes the reply

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 28

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut made her digital debut as host of the reality show 'Lock Upp' late on Sunday night.

Popular Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who recently made her OTT debut with the web series 'Aranyak', appeared as a special invitee and heard Kangana explain to her the concept of the show.

Kangana while interacting with Raveena, told her that no one can match up to her version of the popular song “tip tip barsa paani”. Raveena had performed to the track in her film ‘Mohra’ with Akshay Kumar.

Kangana said, “Aapke tip tip barsa paani ka koi kitna bhi remix kar le, aapke saamne paani kum chai hai. (No matter how much people remix your Tip Tip Barsa Paani, they don’t stand a chance in front of you)"

The comment, somehow, is seen as a subtle dig at Katrina Kaif's remix of the song in the film Sooryavanshi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

“Baaton ke zariye thappad marne ka joh style hai woh sirf Kangana hi kar sakti hai (Only Kangana knows the art of slapping through words),” replies Raveena.

'Lock Upp' will have 13 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's 'jail' for 72 days, wherein they will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. The inmates will include Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra and Babita Phogat.

